Kolkata, Jun 18 (PTI) The Eastern Railway will shortly introduce air-conditioned suburban train services in its Sealdah division, an official said on Wednesday.

An AC EMU train constructed by the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai, has arrived in ER's Sealdah division for testing and trial run, while another such rake is scheduled to arrive soon, he said.

He said the new air-conditioned EMU train will run on the Sealdah-Ranaghat route, the official said.

Stating that the Indian Railways has rationalised the fare of AC EMU suburban train services to ensure affordability, he said the single journey suburban base fare will be Rs 29 for a journey up to 10 km and a base fare of Rs 37 fora distance between 11 km to 15 km and so on.

Charges for a corresponding monthly season ticket will be Rs 590 and Rs 780, respectively, the official said.

