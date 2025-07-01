New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) The Election Commission has "deferred" a meeting with a multi-party opposition delegation sought by the Congress over the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, as none of the parties have so far confirmed their presence, sources said on Tuesday.

They said on June 30, a legal counsel of the Congress, in an e-mail, sought an urgent meeting with the EC on July 2 regarding the revision exercise on behalf of several political parties.

Also Read | Sivakasi Cracker Factory Blast: 5 Killed, 2 Injured in Explosion in Gokulesh Fireworks Factory in Tamil Nadu During Manufacturing Process, Probe On (Watch Video).

He claimed to be representing a multi-party delegation and named almost all the INDIA bloc parties in the e-mail.

The sources said that the commission sought confirmation from these parties for the meeting, however, it has not received it so far. Therefore, the meeting has been "deferred", they said.

Also Read | Was Cockroach Really Found in Srisailam Temple Laddu? Andhra Pradesh Government Fact-Checks Fake Video Going Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)