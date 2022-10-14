New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for assembly polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Friday.

The poll body has convened a press conference at 3 pm but has not yet announced the reason.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023.

The Commission had recently visited the two states to take stock of poll preparedness.

