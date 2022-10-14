San Francisco: Tech giant Apple's recently launched iPhone 14 Plus is garnering low traction as a new report said it has "unexpectedly low sales," media reports say. The report from DigiTimes claims that sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are considerably overshadowed by an "enthusiastic" response to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, reports MacRumors. Apple iPhone 14 Plus Now Available for Sale in India, Check Offers Here.

Sources speaking to DigiTimes said that despite differences in sales performance between the Pro and non-Pro iPhone models this year, total Phone 14 model shipments will likely be around the same as those for the iPhone 13 lineup in the second half of 2021.

If sales of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus "remain flat" soon, Apple purportedly may cut parts orders to make the devices in the second half of October, the report said. If Apple cuts orders more aggressively than expected, then the total iPhone 14 lineup shipments by the end of the year may even fall compared to the iPhone 13 series in the same time frame last year, it added. Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro & iPhone 14 Pro Max Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

Meanwhile, Apple recently announced the availability of the iPhone 14 Plus, featuring a 6.7-inch display, an upgraded dual-camera system, Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via satellite, A15 Bionic, and improved battery life, in India. The customers in India can purchase iPhone 14 in colours like midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage starting from Rs 89,900.

