New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Election Commission on Saturday issued a notice to a BJP candidate from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly making communal remarks, and asked him to respond within a day.

While issuing the notice to Raghvendra Pratap Singh contesting the Uttar Pradesh polls from Domariyaganj assembly seat, the poll watchdog referred to a video clip in which he broadly said in Bhojpuri that Hindus who "go to the other side" (and vote for the rival candidate) have Muslim blood flowing through their veins.

The EC also provided the transcript of the purported remarks.

The Commission noted that an FIR has already been lodged against Singh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and election laws.

