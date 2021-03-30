New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Election Commission on Tuesday shunted out Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli district in Tamil Nadu to a non-election post at the state headquarters.

Sources said the decision of the Commission was based on preliminary reports and inputs.

"The Commission has found a case of serious dereliction of duty by some police officials," a functionary said.

They said J Loganathan, IGP, Commissioner of Police, Tiruchirappalli district will be transferred from his present posting to a non-election post at the state headquarters.

Tamilmaran, ACP, Golden Rock Range, Law and Order, will also be placed under suspension for serious dereliction of duties and be attached to DGP headquarters immediately.

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 6.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)