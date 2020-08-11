New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Tuesday organized a webinar on "Technology aspects of remote voting: Exploring Blockchain" in partnership with Tamil Nadu e-governance Agency.

The initial idea for using blockchain-based voting solution emerged from the discussion of Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, during his visit to the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras on October 30, 2019, stated the press release issued by Press Information Bureau.

Following this, technologists, academicians, policy practitioners, cybersecurity experts from India and around the world attended the webinar on Monday, During the webinar, Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra stressed the importance of ensuring greater 'inclusiveness in elections', a release said.

He emphasied that a large number of voters were unable to exercise their franchise on account of a geographical barriers.

However, he clarified that the Commission is not envisioning internet-based voting from home.The remote voting project aspires for enabling of voters residing in remote locations, away from heir designated polling stations, to cast a ballot in a secured fashion, the release added. (ANI)

