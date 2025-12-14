New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Sunday said that the Election Commission of India has to become "accountable and transparent" and that it is the poll body's responsibility to address the concerns related to Special Intensive Revision.

Ahead of his party's rally against SIR at Ramleela Maidan, Bhagat told ANI, "Today, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, we are holding a massive rally at Ramlila Maidan. The message is that it is your responsibility to answer. The Election Commission must become accountable and transparent."

Congress party is set to hold a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, intensifying its campaign over alleged "vote chori" and the SIR issue, with party leaders describing the event as a crucial step in a decisive political battle against the BJP-led government. This rally comes amid heightened political activity surrounding the Congress's campaign against alleged electoral irregularities.

Odisha Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu today called the BJP government a "vote-stealing government" and said that democracy is being held hostage in the country.

Speaking to ANI ahead of his party's rally against SIR at Ramleela Maidan, Lallu said, "The way democracy in the country has been held hostage, undoubtedly, this BJP government of the country is a vote-stealing government. Rahul Gandhi held press conferences in various states and directly brought information about each and every voter and polling booth to the country, the media, and the people. I believe that the BJP today certainly wants to completely dismantle the democratic system and move towards dictatorship."

On November 27, tensions had flared in Lucknow when Youth Congress workers staged a protest as part of the ongoing "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" campaign over the SIR issue.

The protest, which began peacefully, escalated after demonstrators attempted to cross police barricades and block key roads in the city centre while marching towards the Vidhan Sabha. Several Youth Congress workers were detained for refusing to disperse, a move criticised by party leaders, who alleged that peaceful democratic protests were met with excessive police action. (ANI)

