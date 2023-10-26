New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): Ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Election Commission on Thursday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her 'envelop' remarks related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's temple visit in Rajasthan's Dausa.

The commission has asked Priyanka Gandhi to respond to the notice by 5 pm on October 30.

"Therefore you are hereby called upon to show cause by 5 pm of October 30, 2023 (Monday) as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against you," ECI stated.

Earlier Congress leader in a public event in Dausa said," I recently saw something on TV. I don't know if it is true or not. PM Modi went to the Devnarayan temple and submitted an envelope in the donation box. People were wondering what it contained, but when it was opened Rs 21 came out of it."

ECI said that there shall be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes. Mosques, Churches, Temples or other places of worship shall not be used as forums for election propaganda.

"Criticism of other political parties, when made, shall be confined to their policies and programme, past record and work. Parties and candidates shall refrain from criticism of all aspects of private life, not connected with the public activities of the leaders or workers of other parties. Criticism of other parties of their workers based on unverified allegations or distortion shall be avoided," they added.

The notice has been sent for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct guidelines during the election campaign in Rajasthan.

"The statement was examined in light of the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and your speech has been found to be a prima facie violative of the aforesaid provisions of MCC," ECI stated.

The Election Commission further said that in the event of no response from Priyanka's side within the stipulated time, the ECI will take appropriate action.

"In the event of no response from your side within the stipulated time, it will be presumed that you have nothing to say in the matter and the Election Commission will take appropriate action and decision in the matter without making any further reference to you," they added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had submitted a complaint to the EC yesterday saying she made false, unverified allegations.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal alleged that Priyanka Gandhi has violated the Model Code of Conduct and that strict action should be taken against her.

"Today we met members of the Election Commission regarding a statement by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on October 20 that violated the Model Code of Conduct and RP Act. We want to ask ECI if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is above the Model Code of Conduct. We demand ECI to take action against her," Law Minister Meghwal said.

The public rally was held as part of the Congress' campaign programme in the poll-bound state ahead of the November 25 elections.

With poll dates nearing in Rajasthan, both the BJP and Congress are slugging it out to form their government.

Rajasthan assembly polls will be held on November 25. The 200-member house will go to polls in single-phase. The counting of votes will take place on December 3, coinciding with the other four states: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram. (ANI)

