Patna (Bihar) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a video clip featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi to raise awareness about the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

In the video clip, Bollywood actor Tripathi can be seen saying, "We can't stop people from thinking, but yes, we can definitely try to change your minds."

Sharing the video clip on Sunday, Press Information Bureau (PIB) Patna wrote on X, "To vote, you need to fill out the form. Bihar Special Intensive Revision, 2025. Now, attach just any 1 of the 11 documents. Fill out the enumeration form to get included in the voter list. Scan the QR code and fill out the form online."

Meanwhile, the SIR is being implemented smoothly at the ground level with the active cooperation of the electors, the ECI said on Sunday.

"The initial phase of SIR, during which Enumeration forms were to be printed and distributed, is almost complete with the forms having been made available to all the electors who were available," read a statement from the poll panel.

ECI also reiterated that SIR is being conducted as per the SIR instructions dated June 24, 2025, and there is no change in the instructions. As per instructions, draft electoral rolls that will be issued on 1 August 2025 will contain the names of persons whose enumeration forms are received.

"The electors can submit their documents any time before July 25, 2025. After publication of draft Electoral Rolls, if any document is deficient, EROs can obtain such documents from the electors whose name appears in the draft Electoral Rolls during scrutiny in the Claims and Objection period," read the statement.

Notably, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar underlined the importance of carrying out a revision of the electoral rolls, saying that the poll panel has constantly held meetings with thousands of representatives of political parties, who had expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the electoral rolls.

"During the past 4 months, all 4,123 EROs, all 775 DEOs and all 36 CEOs have held nearly 5,000 meetings with 28,000 political party representatives. ECI has also invited all Recognised political parties for interaction. No one was satisfied with the current status of electoral rolls for one reason or the other," the CEC said.

As of Sunday, 1,69,49,208 Enumeration Forms, that is 21.46 per cent of the total of 7,89,69,844 (nearly 7.90 crore) electors in Bihar who are enrolled as on June 24, 2025, have been received, according to EC. In the last 24 hours, that is till six PM on Saturday, 65,32,663 Enumeration Forms have been collected. There are still 19 days to go for the last date for submission of forms. (ANI)

