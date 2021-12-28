Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): A team of the Election Commission of India (ECI) led by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra arrived in Lucknow today on a three-day visit to take stock of the preparations for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Besides Chandra, the team includes Rajiv Kumar and Anup Chandra Pandey.

The visit comes after the Allahabad High Court on Thursday had requested the Election Commission of India amid the Omicron scare to immediately postpone the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months.

The court also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission to immediately ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are slated for early next year. (ANI)

