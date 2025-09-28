New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to deploy Central Observers (General, Police and Expenditure) in Bihar and bye-elections in certain states, the poll body said on Sunday.

The Election Commission deploys Central Observers under the plenary powers conferred on it by Article 324 of the Constitution and the powers conferred by Section 20B of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, to watch the conduct of elections in a constituency.

According to the statement, the Observers work under the superintendence, control and discipline of the Commission for the period from their appointment until the election process is completed. They are entrusted with the crucial and solemn responsibility to ensure the fairness, impartiality and credibility of elections, which form the bedrock of the democratic polity. They act as the eyes and ears of the Commission and keep reporting to it periodically and as required.

The Commission further said that Observers not only help it in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of conducting free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections but also contribute towards enhancing voter awareness and participation in elections.

The main objective of the Observers is to identify areas for improvement and to formulate concrete and operative recommendations. By dint of their seniority and long administrative experience, General and Police Observers assist in the conduct of free and fair polls and oversee the efficient management of the electoral process at the field level. Expenditure Observers are appointed to observe the election expenses incurred by candidates.

The ECI has decided to deploy 470 officers (320 IAS, 60 IPS and 90 from IRS/IRAS/ICAS etc.) serving in various states as Central Observers for the forthcoming general election to the legislative assembly of Bihar and bye-elections in Jammu & Kashmir (AC- Budgam & Nagrota), Rajasthan (AC- Anta), Jharkhand (AC- Ghatsila), Telangana (AC-Jubilee Hills), Punjab (AC-Tarn Taran), Mizoram (AC-Dampa) and Odisha (AC-Nuapada). (ANI)

