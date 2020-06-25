Chennai, June 25 (PTI): A Malaysian national of Indian origin has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle in ecstasy pills from Germany through parcel service, a top Customs official at the airport here said on Thursday. The pills worth Rs three lakh were sent from Frankfurt and recovered at the Foreign Post Office here. On examination. it was revealed that the pills were methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, a narcotic substance. The parcel was addressed to Erode in Tamil Nadu and the consignee's mother there told the officials that her son was working at an e-commerce major in Bengaluru, Customs Commissioner Rajan Chaudhary said in a statement. The 25-year-old individual's house in Bengaluru was searched and he was brought to Chennai. He was then produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody, the release said.

In March, the Customs had seized such pills worth Rs 30 lakh at the Foreign Post Office in the city.

A dosage of the pill above 120 gm can be fatal, the release.

Consumption of the pills alters the mood similar to stimulants producing feelings of increased energy and pleasure.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)