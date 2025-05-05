New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested "absconding" former Haryana Congress MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker, official sources said Monday.

The 61-year-old ex-legislator is understood to have been taken into custody from a hotel in Delhi on Sunday. He will be produced before a court in Gurugram on Monday.

Chhoker is a former MLA from the Samalkha assembly seat in Panipat district. He lost the Haryana assembly polls last year after his party gave him the ticket to contest from the same seat again.

Chhoker, his sons Vikas Chhoker (absconding) and Sikandar Chhoker face charges of "cheating" more than 1,500 homebuyers and siphoning over Rs 500 crore funds from them.

Sikandar was arrested by the ED last year and he is currently out on bail.

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court has issued multiple non-bailable warrants against Dharam Singh Chhoker and Vikas Chhoker. The agency had issued a proclamation against them and directed them to appear before the court on May 19, the ED had said in March.

The money laundering case stems from a Gurugram Police FIR filed against Sai Aaina Farms and associated companies.

