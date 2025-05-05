Mumbai, May 5: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has released the official notification for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025, inviting applications for 500 Office Assistant (Peon) posts under its subordinate cadre. The online registration process began on May 3, 2025, and interested candidates can apply through the official website, bankofbaroda.in. The last date to submit the online form is May 23, 2025. As per the notification, candidates must ensure they meet all eligibility conditions before applying. Only the last valid application will be accepted if there are multiple submissions.

To be eligible for the Bank of Baroda Recruitment, applicants must have passed Class 10 and be between 18 and 26 years of age. This recruitment drive aims to fill peon-level vacancies across various BoB branches. Candidates are advised to read the official instructions carefully and complete their application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: What Is the Selection Procedure?

The selection process for Bank of Baroda Recruitment begins with an online examination. Candidates who qualify in this stage will have to undergo a local vernacular language test, which evaluates their ability to read, write, and speak the regional language of the area they’re applying for. Union Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Application Open for 500 Specialist Officer Posts, Know How To Apply at unionbankofindia.co.in by May 20

However, the bank reserves the right to change the selection procedure depending on the number of eligible applications received. It may also include other stages such as a descriptive test, psychometric test, group discussion, or any other shortlisting method it finds necessary to ensure the right candidates are selected.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: Roles and Responsibilities

The role involves performing normal and routine duties of subordinate staff without any special pay. Additionally, candidates may be assigned other tasks as per the Bi-Partite Settlement, which may be amended from time to time.

