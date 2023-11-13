India News | ED Attaches Assets of Ex-forest Official Worth Rs 40.20 Lakh in Bhubaneswar

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday attached movable assets of a former forest official Biraj Mohan Mohanty and his wife Sibanee Mohanty worth Rs 40.20 lakh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

As per an official release, ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR registered against Biraj Mohan Mohanty, an erstwhile Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) in the office of District Forest Office, Wild Life Division, District Bhadrak and his wife Sibanee Mohanty under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

"ED has provisionally attached movable assets in the form of bank balances as well as immovable assets located at Bhubaneswar worth Rs 40.20 Lakh belonging to Biraj Mohan Mohanty and his wife Smt. Sibanee Mohanty under the PMLA, 2002 in connection with Disproportionate Assets (DA) Case," ED posted on X.

Subsequently, a Charge sheet arising out of the aforesaid FIR has also been filed therein before the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Balasore.

ED investigation revealed that Biraj Mohan Mohanty illicitly enriched himself and his family by acquiring assets disproportionate to his known sources of income to the tune of Rs 57.60 Lakh.

He acquired the proceeds of crime, through the commission of scheduled offences, which were concealed and invested in the creation of various assets in his name as well as his family's name to hide their source and project them as untainted.

The properties to the tune of Rs 40.20 Lakh acquired by accused persons have accordingly been attached under the provisions of PMLA, 2002.

Further investigation into the matter is under progress. (ANI)

