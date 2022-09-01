New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached three immovable properties belonging to Sri Lankan nationals worth Rs 33.7 lakh in Thiruvannamalai of Tamil Nadu in connection with a money laundering case.

As per the ED, it has attached one bungalow on East Coast Road (ECR) and two agricultural lands which were owned by Sri Lankan nationals Gunasekaran alias Perama Kumar and his son Dileep alias Thileep.

This came after a provisional order for the attachment of a bungalow on ECR in Tamil Nadu was issued under the criminal sections of PMLA.

As per the ED, Gunasekaran and some others were declared guilty by a special court in Tamil Nadu in 2011 in a drug trafficking case. However, they 'changed their identity and generated proceeds of crime' soon after the completion of their prison term.

It further said that the accused duo of father and son used fake ID cards over a period of time and allegedly stayed illegally in India.

According to the ED, Gunasekaran was also charged with attacking former President and Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Chandrika Kumaratunga.

Kumaratunga on December 18, 1999, sustained serious injuries when a woman suicide bomber attacked her convoy during an election rally in Sri Lanka's capital city Colombo, for which the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) was blamed.

In the alleged attack, 34 people were killed while a number of others were injured. (ANI)

