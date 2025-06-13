New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable and immovable properties to the tune of Rs 47.80 crore in connection with its ongoing probe in the Rajasthan Jal Jeevan Mission scam, the agency said on Friday.

In a statement, ED said its Jaipur Zonal office attached these properties belonging to Padamchand Jain, Mahesh Mittal, Sanjay Badaya, Mahesh Joshi, Vishal Saxena and their family members and associate firms on June 11, 2025, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The immovable properties which are attached are in the form of agricultural land, residential flats, houses and movable properties in various parts of Jaipur.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Branch against Padamchand Jain (proprietor of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company), Mahesh Mittal (proprietor of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company) and others, including Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) officials.

Subsequently, a chargesheet has also been filed in the matter by the ACB. Thereafter, three other FIRs have also been registered concerning the matter by the Bajaj Nagar Police Station, the Rajasthan Police, the CBI and the ACB, Jaipur.

ED is investigating Jal Jeevan Mission scam and has conducted several searches in the case. Further, it had also arrested Padamchand Jain, Mahesh Mittal, Sanjay Badaya, Peeyush Jain and had also filed a prosecution complaint in the matter.

Further, ED had also arrested Mahesh Joshi, the erstwhile minister of PHED, in the matter on April 24, 2025.

ED investigation revealed that the accused persons, Padamchand Jain and Mahesh Mittal, had used fake and fabricated work experience certificates for securing tenders in PHED under the JJM scheme and were assisted by the other accused, such as Sanjay Badaya, Mahesh Joshi and Vishal Saxena. (ANI)

