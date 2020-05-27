India News | ED Attaches Flat of Indore Man in Jodhpur Poisonous Liquor Deaths Case

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has attached a flat in Indore worth Rs 10 lakh in connection with a money-laundering probe related to the deaths of 22 people in Jodhpur in 2011 after consuming poisonous liquor, the ED said on Wednesday.

According to the economic offenses watchdog, the flat is owned by an Indore-based businessman named Amardeep Singh Bhullare, who is an accused in the matter. The flat has been attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

"ED attaches under PMLA, a flat worth Rs. 10 lakhs in Indore of accused Amardeep Singh Bhullare in a case related to 22 deaths on the consumption of illegally sold poisonous liquor in Jodhpur during the year 2011," the ED tweeted. (ANI)

