Sambhal (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has accused central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI of serving the BJP.

"Agencies like the ED, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department are meant to serve the people, but they are serving the Bharatiya Janata Party," Rawat, who was here to attend a marriage function, told reporters on Saturday night.

He claimed that the ED office has become the office of the BJP, and whosoever speaks against the BJP, the ED and CBI will go to their place. "But, these agencies will not be able to shatter the morale of Rahul Gandhi," he said, while responding to a query on the questioning of former Congress chief by the ED in a money laundering case.

Referring to the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Rawat said, "Agnipath scheme is playing with the future of the country's youth. The youth's dreams to join the Army have been shattered."

He added, "We do not support or advocate violence, but the government should understand the feelings of the youth. And, if in the guise of violence, they try to suppress the youth, then the results would be fatal."

