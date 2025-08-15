Patna (Bihar) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Patna Zonal Office, on Wednesday conducted search operations in case of illegal supply of liquor in the state of Bihar, the agency said in a release on Thursday.

The searches were conducted at seven locations in Gurugram, Ranchi, Naharlagun, Namsai and Muzaffarpur, it said.

As per the ED release, during these searches, cash to the tune of Rs. 75.6 Lakh, several incriminating materials, documents and digital devices were recovered and seized.

The ED said that it initiated an investigation on the basis of various FIRs and chargesheet under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, filed by the Bihar Police in connection with illegal supply of liquor in the state.

Additionally, they leveraged these associated entities to open multiple bank accounts to receive payments from buyers of the illegally supplied liquor in Bihar, thereby generating Proceeds of Crime, ED said.

In this case, properties to the tune of Rs. 9.31 crore have already been attached on December 12, 2023. Further, a Prosecution Complaint in this case has been filed on 19.05.2025, it said.

In the current searches, several incriminating documents, including handwritten diaries and ledgers pertaining to illegal liquor sales, Tally Accounts, property documents and cash of Rs. 75.6 lakh were found and seized, ED said.

Further investigation is in progress, it added. (ANI)

