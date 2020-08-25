New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a prosecution complaint or chargesheet in a Delhi court against Pakistan-based Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and 11 others in a terror funding case.

The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge, Patiala House Courts, New Delhi with a prayer for punishing accused and confiscating attached assets totaling to Rs 1.22 crores for allegedly laundering money for financing terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ED, in November last year, had attached several properties in Kashmir that belonged to Mohammad Shafi Shah, a resident of Bandipora, Gulam Nabi, a resident of Anantnag district, and five other residents of the Union Territory, who allegedly worked for the terror outfit.

Provisional attachment order against these properties was issued in March 2019. After the confirmation of the provisional attachment of the properties by the adjudicating authority under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the possession of the six properties were taken.

The economic offences watchdog had filed a criminal case of money laundering in this instance after taking cognisance of a National Investigating Agency (NIA) chargesheet filed against Salahuddin, Shah and others under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

