Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 10(ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday lodged a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Sk Jinna Ali, also known as Jinna Ali, along with four associates, before the Special Court (PMLA).

The complaint was filed on August 30, with the court taking cognisance on September 8.

In a post on X, ED shared, "ED, Kolkata Zonal Office has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) in the Hon'ble Special Court, Kolkata against Jinna Ali and 04 others on 30.08.2025. The Hon'ble Court has taken cognisance of the PC on 08.09.2025. ED has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs. 2.2 crore associated with SK Jinna Ali @ Jinna Ali under PMLA, 2002 on 27.08.2025. The attached properties include 10 immovable properties located in Bardhaman district owned by Jinna Ali and bank balances."

Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Satish Krishna Sail, MLA from Karnataka's Karwar Assembly constituency, in connection with an ongoing money laundering case.

The arrest was made by ED's Bengaluru Zonal Office on Tuesday night after a day-long interrogation of the legislator, who had deposed before the agency earlier that day.

Officials privy to the development told ANI that Sail had been "avoiding summons" prior to his appearance.

The move comes a month after the ED's Bengaluru zonal office conducted search operations at multiple locations in Karwar (Uttara Kannada), Goa, Mumbai and New Delhi under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, in connection with the case. The raids were carried out on 13th and 14th August.

These operation was part of the ongoing investigation into Satish Sail, and others persons and entities, including Ashapura Minechem Ltd, Shree Lal Mahal Ltd, Swastik Steels (Hosepet) Pvt Ltd, ILC Industries Ltd, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Minerals Ltd, who were convicted by a special court for MPs and MLAs Bangalore, for illegal export of iron ore fines carried out by Shree Mallikarjun Shipping Pvt Ltd in collusion of other persons and entities. (ANI)

