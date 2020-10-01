New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Mohammad Salman and Founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jamaat-Ud-Dawa Hafiz Muhammad Saeed among others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in the ongoing investigations in terror financing case.

ED initiated an investigation under PMLA based on a charge sheet filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against Mohammad Salman, Mohammad Salim and Mohammad Kamran under Section 120B, 121 of IPC, 1860 read with Section 17, 18, 21, 38 & 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

ED stated in a release: "Accused Mohammad Salman has been found to be involved in receiving funds, from FIF operators and his associates, through illegally operated hawala channels. FIF is a Pakistan based terror organisation established by Jamat-ud-Dawa. It was founded by Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, the head of terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jamat-ud-Dawa. Falah-i-Insaniyat foundation has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations on 14.03.2012."

"The key mentor of these organisations Hafiz Mohammad Saeed was also designated as a global terrorist by the UN. The FIF is nothing but a front end organization of JuD and LeT that was formed to evade security and sanctions. The Government of India has designated FIF as a terrorist organisation as per schedule -I of UA(P) on August 12, 2016," it added.

Investigation under PMLA revealed that funds were re-routed from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through Hawala channels. Mohammad Salman was the recipient of funds sent by Mohammad Kamran and his associates Abdul Aziz Behlim and Arif Gulam Bashir Dharampuria, in Dubai, ED said.

Investigations conducted by ED have resulted in the quantification of proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 4.69 crores. Three immovable property of accused Mohammad Salman, located in New Delhi, having a value of Rs 73.12 Lacs is attached provisionally under PMLA.

Mohammad Salman and Mohammad Salim are presently under judicial custody.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

