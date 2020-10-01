New Delhi, October 1: The Jawaharlal Nehru University's students' union (JNUSU) has called for a protest tomorrow at India Gate in Delhi over the Hathras incident. A 19-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras died on Tuesday allegedly after being gang-raped. Anticipating a major protest, Delhi Police on Thursday said no large gatherings will be allowed near India Gate where a tractor was burnt recently during a protest against newly-enacted farm laws. Hathras Gangrape: Video of DM Praveen Kumar Laxkar Allegedly Threatening Victim's Family Emerges, Clarification Issued.

"No gathering is permissible around India Gate due to imposition of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The general public is informed that in view of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) order, a total gathering up to 100 persons is permissible at Jantar Mantar and that too with the prior permission of the competent authority," DCP New Delhi said. Hathras Girl Was Not Raped, Say Uttar Pradesh Police Citing FSL Report (Watch Video).

Hathras Gangrape: Background

A 19-year-old Dalit woman from Hathras died on Tuesday in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. She was found brutalised on September 14. According to a report by news agency IANS, in her statement to the police days after the incident, the girl stated that she was raped by four upper-caste men on September 14 when she had gone to collect fodder for animals. Four accused have been arrested and a Special Investigation Team has been formed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

The state police, however, said the girl was not raped. "Postmortem report says the victim died due to her neck injury. FSL report hasn't found sperm in samples, making it clear that some ppl twisted the matter to stir caste-based tension. Such people will be identified and legal action will be taken," ADG Prashant Kumar told news agency ANI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).