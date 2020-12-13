Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found Rs 2.21 crores in the bank accounts of Rauf Sheriff, general secretary of Campus Front of India, a student organisation. He was wanted in a money laundering case by ED.

Rauf Sheriff was arrested by ED on Saturday from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport while he was trying to leave the country. Later, the PMLA Court remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The ED in a remand report submitted in the PMLA court in Kochi said that Rs 2.21 crores were found in the account of Rauf Sheriff.

"Of this, Rs 31 lakh came from abroad. Sheriff transferred the whole money to the account of Atiq-ur-Rahman, who is the Campus Front National Treasurer. Atiq earlier arrested by UP police from Mathura on the way to Hathras," the agency said in a statement.

The Court will consider the remand application of ED tomorrow. (ANI)

