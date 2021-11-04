Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate on Thursday issued summons to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's son, Hrishikesh for questioning in an alleged money laundering case.

The agency has told Hrishikesh to appear before it on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the ED took Deshmukh, who was arrested in a money laundering case, for a routine medical examination.

Deshmukh's lawyer, Indrapal Singh, said, "As per the court's order, I am here to be present during the interrogation of Anil Deshmukh. His medical examination was done, he is fine."

Earlier, on November 2, a special PMLA court in Mumbai had sent Deshmukh to four days of ED custody till November 6 in the money laundering case. (ANI)

