New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday conducted multiple searches across Karnataka against Bengaluru's notorious cyber hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, the son of sitting Karnataka MLA, NA Harris, and other accused persons in connection with an alleged cybercrime and money laundering network case.

The searches got underway from early this morning, covering 12 premises spread across Karnataka under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

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Officials said the ED's action is part of its investigation in this case, initiated based on multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) and chargesheets filed by Karnataka Police alleging offences such as hacking of national and international websites, stealing of bitcoins, extortion and violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The search operation covered the residence of Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad-- the sons of NA Harris, who is a sitting from Shantinagar Constituency in Bengaluru.

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The searches are being carried out by the ED's Bengaluru unit, which is leading the investigation into what officials describe as a complex web of cyber intrusions and financial transactions aimed at concealing illicit gains.

ED's investigation under PMLA, 2002, revealed that Mohammed Harris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad are close associates of Sriki and are the main beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime.

The federal agency has also outlined the suspected modus operandi employed by the accused.

As per the investigators, the group allegedly hacked into websites and digital wallets to steal virtual digital assets (VDAs), which were then treated as proceeds of crime. In addition, sensitive data and funds were reportedly siphoned off through similar cyberattacks.

"Once the cryptocurrencies were stolen, they were allegedly routed through various crypto trading platforms to obscure their origin. The proceeds were then transferred through multiple bank accounts in a layering process designed to evade detection by authorities. Finally, the laundered funds were purportedly used for personal expenses and benefits by Srikrishna and his associates," said the officials, privy to the investigation.

Officials indicated that the searches aim to uncover further evidence, including digital records and financial documents, that could shed more light on the scale of the operation and the involvement of other individuals. (ANI)

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