New Delhi, Jun 25: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted searches at the premises of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in Nagpur and Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe against him, officials said.

They said the raids are being carried out under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the locations include Deshmukh'sED Raids Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Premises residence in Nagpur. Money-Laundering Case: No Bail Yet for Bineesh Kodiyeri.

Maharashtra: Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur, in connection with an alleged money laundering case. Visuals from outside his residence. pic.twitter.com/PD69rBSOsv — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2021

The central probe agency had registered a criminal case under the anti-money laundering law against Deshmukh, 71, and others last month after studying a recent CBI FIR.

The ED case came about after the CBI first carried out a preliminary enquiry followed by filing a regular case on the orders of the Bombay High Court that asked it to look into the allegations of bribery made against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

