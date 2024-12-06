New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted raids across multiple locations in Delhi, NCR and Mumbai belonging to Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited (SCTL) and its promoters, seizing Rs 1.88 crore cash and jewellery valued at Rs 2.28 crore, the ED said in a statement on Friday.

As per the officials, the ED Delhi Zonal Office conducted search operations on December 4 at 18 locations in Delhi, NCR and Mumbai belonging to Shilpi Cable Technologies Limited (SCTL), the then Promoters and Directors Manish Goel, Vishal Goel and others.

During the search, unexplained cash amounting to Rs 1.88 crore, jewellery valued at Rs. 2.28 crore and various evidence related to assets and bank accounts held through several companies by the promoters were recovered and seized. (ANI)

