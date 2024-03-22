New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized cash amounting to Rs 80 lakh from various digital devices and incriminating documents in a multi-state raid conducted in Delhi, Mumbai and Goa in the case of Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd, which is a private limited company involved in legal, auditing and tax consultancy activities.

A total of Rs 78 lakh in Indian currency, foreign currency equivalent to Rs 2 lakh, various digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the residence of Ajay Harinath Singh and his associates during search operations conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at nine locations across Delhi, Mumbai and Goa, said the agency.

ED's Delhi Zonal office conducted the search operations in the case of Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd which is a private limited company involved in the legal, auditing and tax consultancy activities under the directorship of Hariprasad Akaloo Paswan and Ramesh Yadav Kumar and controlled by Ajay Harinath Singh.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) registered by Delhi Police under Section 420 of the IPC, 1860, wherein it is alleged that Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd and others fraudulently transferred Rs 18 crore from the bank account of Vestige Marketing Private Limited (VMPL) into the accounts of Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd in 2020.

During the search proceedings, the ED said, it was found that "by submitting a fraudulent investment agreement before the sole arbitrator and by a fake authorized representative, Md Shamshuddin, Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt. Ltd transferred Rs 18 crore from the bank account of VMPL."

"On the same day of the above fraudulent transactions, the amounts were layered into multiple bank accounts of the Darwin Group of Companies and the personal bank accounts of the family members and some close associates of Ajay Harinath Singh," said the ED in a statement.

It was further revealed that the directors of Dlehman Rea-IT Trade Pvt Ltd namely Hariprasad Akaloo Paswan and Ramesh Yadav Kumar, were dummy directors and the entire transactional benefit was reaped by the Darwin Group of Companies owned by Ajay Harinath Singh. (ANI)

