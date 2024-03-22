New Delhi, March 22: Amid the protests by AAP workers over the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi police has escalated security measures in the national capital to avert any potential disturbances. Highlighting the heightened security arrangements, authorities emphasized the necessity of maintaining law and order, particularly around the court premises.

"We have ensured strict security measures to avoid any problems with law and order. The security concerns around the court have also been taken care of," DCP Central, M. Harshavardhan informed. "We need to take care of the law and order situation. ITO is a busy junction, where there is huge inflow of traffic, so to avoid any congestion, security measures have been put to place," he added.

Section 144 Imposed at DDU Marg

#WATCH | Delhi: On security arrangements after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest, DCP Central M Harsh Vardhan says, "We have especially addressed the security concerns around the court... Section 144 is imposed on DD Marg because it is not a designated protest site. Section 144… pic.twitter.com/bbuSKtLIYH — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2024

Additionally, vigilance has been intensified outside the Rouse Avenue court, a potential gathering spot for large crowds, the police official stated. "Section 144 has been imposed at the DDU marg, because it is not a designated protest site, because a lot of vital installations and important offices are there," DCP Central M. Harshavardhan said.

Additionally, the ITO metro station has been temporarily closed, and the Delhi police has beefed up security outside ITO amid protests by the AAP leaders. "On the advice of Delhi Police, ITO Metro station will remain closed from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM today i.e, 22nd March 2024", The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed in a post on X.

The imposition of Section 144 outside the Aam aadmi party office in Delhi comes amid chaos by the AAP workers over the arrest of AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED on Thursday. A large number of AAP leaders staged a protest outside the AAP office against the Chief minister's arrest, leading to their detention.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, were detained by the Delhi police during the party protest. Meanwhile, many DMK leaders also protested in Chennai against the arrest of Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Notably, the INDI bloc has come out in support of the Delhi Chief Minister.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reached out to Arvind Kejriwal's family and assured them of Congress' full support. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the arrest of Kejriwal and accused him of resorting to "dictatorial tactics" to destroy democracy in the country.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP-led NDA government of "capturing institutions", including the media. "A scared dictator wants to create a dead democracy. While capturing all the institutions, including the media, breaking up the parties, extorting money from companies, and freezing the accounts of the main opposition party was not enough for the 'devilish power', now the arrest of the elected chief ministers has also become a common thing," he posted on X.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case on Thursday after the Delhi High Court refused interim protection to Kejriwal from coercive action in connection with the excise policy case.

