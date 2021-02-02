New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday took possession of the movable and immovable properties of top Maoist leader Abhijeet Yadav alias Mahavir Yadav's wife Gita Devi.

As per a statement, the attached assets are in the form of land situated in Jharkhand's Palamu district and the balance in the bank account held in the name of Gita Devi totals Rs 16.49 lakhs.

Abhijeet Yadav is a notorious Naxalite and an active member and Sub-Zonal commander of the banned and militant Naxalite Organization CPI (Maoist) and is an absconder.

The ED initiated an investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on the basis of 3 FIRs wherein charge sheets were filed against Abhijeet Yadav and others.

"He has been charged for the collection of levy, criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, extortion... Yadav is threatening, forcibly and illegally recovering the levy from various development works going on in Gaya, Aurangabad district of Bihar and Palamu district of Jharkhand," the statement said.

The statement further said that the provisional attachment order was confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority.

"The prosecution complaint has been filed against Abhijeet Yadav @ Mahavir Yadav and his wife Gita Devi before the Hon'ble Court with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused for committing offence of money laundering and confiscation of the attached properties worth Rs 16.49 lakh," it added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

