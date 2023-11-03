New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The task of preparing a proposal for the funding required to build Jamia Millia Islamia's first medical college has been given to the EdCIL, a miniratna public sector enterprise under the Ministry of Education, Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar has said.

In an interview with PTI, Akhtar said the EdCIL has been asked to prepare the the proposal on how the construction will take place and the funding required for building the medical college.

"We have asked the EdCIL to give us a proposal on how much money is needed and how will the medical facility be developed. As soon as the proposal comes, the next vice-chancellor will be able to start working on that," she said.

Several private bidders have shown interest in investing in the project, Akhtar said.

Many hospitals have also shown their willingness to share their facilities with the university's medical college in the initial years, she added.

An existing 10-storey building of the Medicine and Health Sciences department inside the campus will house the medical college and a separate land, reportedly measuring about five acres, has been identified for building the hospital.

The admissions for the medical college will start next year with a batch strength of about 150 students.

"If everything goes in a good pace, we can start our first batch of a minimum of 150 students from next year," Akhtar said.

Meanwhile, the university is also in talks with funding agencies in Dubai to start its first offshore campus to be set up in the Dubai International Academic City. The proposal for the same is yet to get a nod from the Centre.

