New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal on Tuesday shared the latest details on the financial condition of the cash-strapped EDMC and alleged that the corporation is facing adverse economic conditions as the Delhi government has not released "due funds".

Aggarwal, Chairman of the EDMC's Standing Committee Beer Singh Panwar and Leader of the House Satyapal Singh presented the latest figures of the financial condition of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation in a press conference held at the corporation headquarters here.

Aggarwal alleged that the corporation was "facing adverse economic conditions" as the Delhi government has not released funds, which he claimed was due to the EDMC.

Presenting the figures, Aggarwal said, "In the year 2020-21, the corporation had a balance of Rs 300 cr in April 2021. As on December 27, 2021, the corporation has got Rs 1,286.28 cr as revenue. In total, Rs 1,586.28 cr was with the corporation, out of which we spent Rs 1,494.76 cr on giving salaries and other items.”

Out of the total Rs 1286.28 crore, Delhi government has given Rs 780.43 crore under the salary and plan scheme, he claimed.

The BJP-led East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday had passed a resolution to "condemn" remarks made recently by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with release of civic funds, which it has claimed is "due" to the corporation from the city government.

The three corporations have been claiming that Delhi government owes them several crores of funds, and East Delhi mayor Aggarwal, a few days had marched in the streets from Nirman Vihar to Delhi Secretariat to put forth his demand.

