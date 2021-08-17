New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Tuesday issued an order asking its officials to keep a check on "loitering" of sanitation staff at its regional office during working hours, and warned of action if anyone is found doing so.

In the order, the civic body stated that some sanitation staff at the Shahdara (North) Zone of the EDMC have been found roaming around at the regional office during working hours on "some pretext" which, it said, affects sanitation work in the wards.

It warned that if any sanitation staff is found loitering around at a regional office during working hours, action will be taken against them as well as the sanitary inspector.

Action will also be taken if any sanitation staff department is found carrying files of other employees at a regional office, the order said.

It is ordered that officials will not sign by hand on any document or letter, and employees would have to "submit documents or papers in diary format", the EDMC said.

The EDMC has two zones -- Shahdara (North) and Shahdara (South) -- spanning 64 wards.

