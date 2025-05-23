Dhenkanal (Odisha) [India], May 23 (ANI): In a step toward strengthening foundational education, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a temporary building for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) on Friday and laid the foundation stone for its permanent campus in Dhenkanal, Odisha.

The occasion also reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across all states.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan emphasised the NEP's focus on regional languages in early education. "Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, we have decided that in all the states of India--in the foundational and preparatory stages, in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), and in the NIPUN Bharat Mission--education must be provided in the children's mother tongue in the initial years," he said.

He noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has already issued a circular directing schools across the country to commence school education in regional languages.

"This move aligns with NEP's vision to make learning more inclusive and effective for young students," Pradhan stated.

"To take our country's new generation to the global level, we must fully implement the National Education Policy," Pradhan added, underlining the importance of culturally rooted yet globally competitive education.

Earlier in the day, Dharmendra Pradhan also inaugurated the newly constructed auditorium at the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in the Chiplima region of Sambalpur district.

According to his post on the social media platform X, Rs 10.5 crores were invested to upgrade the auditorium.

"OUAT, Chiplima will be a bridge between 'Developed Odisha' and 'Developed India'.I am happy to inaugurate the new state-of-the-art auditorium of OUAT Chiplima Agricultural College in Sambalpur. This auditorium will be of great help in the intellectual development of the students and in enhancing the skills of the farmers of Sambalpur and the surrounding districts. I thank the Chief Minister @MohanMOdisha for taking steps to upgrade this auditorium with an investment of about Rs 10.5 crore," Pradhan post on X read.

He also thanked Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for his efforts in facilitating the auditorium's development. (ANI)

