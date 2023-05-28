New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will proceed on a three-day visit to Singapore on Sunday to strengthen existing ties and explore the possibility for widening the scope of bilateral engagement in education and skill development, officials said.

"During the visit, Pradhan will be meeting various key Ministers of the Singaporean government, including Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Education Minister Chan Chun Sing," a senior education ministry official said.

"Pradhan will also be visiting various educational institutions, including Singapore Spectra Secondary School, Nanyang Technological University (NTU), Institute of Technical Education and Educational Services (ITEES), Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD).

"He will also be interacting with the Skills Future Singapore (SSG), the nodal agency under Singapore government which drives the implementation of SkillsFuture Movement,” the official added.

Pradhan will meet members of the Indian Diaspora and Odia Association and also interact with the IIT and IIM Alumni.

