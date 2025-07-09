New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): The Ministry of Education is organising a two-day 'Vice Chancellors Conference' of Central Universities in Kevadia, Gujarat, from July 10-11.

The event will be attended by the Union Minister for Education, Dharmendra Pradhan; Minister of State for Education, Sukanta Majumdar; and senior officials from the Ministry of Education.

According to an official release from the Ministry of Education, the conference, as part of the five years of implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) on July 29, will bring together leaders of Central Universities to review the institutional progress and collectively shape the path ahead.

The discussions over the two days are expected to broadly cover three key areas, including Strategic Alignment, to ensure that Central Universities are aligned with the policy's next-phase goals; Peer Learning and Knowledge Exchange, to foster dialogue among academic leaders on institutional innovations, enabling environments, and shared challenges; and Forward Planning and Readiness, to prepare institutions for upcoming policy milestones, regulatory transitions, and the global academic landscape of 2047.

The conference will cover key aspects of higher education - teaching/ learning, research and governance through ten thematic sessions spread over the 2 days aligned with the key pillars of NEP 2020 --Equity, Accountability, Quality, Access and Affordability.

These include Understanding and Implementation of NHEQF/NCrF with focus on Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUP), Future of Work - Alignment of Courses as per the requirement of future job roles, Digital Education - SWAYAM, SWAYAM Plus, AAPAR with focus on Credit Transfer.

It also includes the University Governance System - SAMARTH, Promotion of Equity in HEIs- Fostering an Inclusive and Equitable Environment.

PM Vidya Lakshmi, One Nation One Subscription - Education in Bhartiya Bhasha and Indian Knowledge System, Bhartiya Bhasa Pustak Scheme, Research and Innovation including ANRF, CoE, PMRF, Ranking and Accreditation System, Internationalisation including Study in India and Faculty Development - Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Programme.

Some of the participating institutions include the University of Delhi, Central University of Haryana, Assam University, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of Kashmir, Visva-Bharati, National Sanskrit University, Indira Gandhi National Tribal University (IGNTU), Sikkim University, Tripura University, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Allahabad, and many others.

NEP 2020 lays out a clear vision for transforming India's higher education landscape by 2040. It envisions vibrant, multidisciplinary institutions that encourage inquiry, collaboration, and global engagement.

In alignment with this vision and to build synergies between different stakeholders, the Vice Chancellors' Conference is expected to generate meaningful insights, strengthen collaboration among institutions, and help chart a clear roadmap for the next phase of NEP 2020 implementation.

The outcomes of this conference will play a key role in shaping the future of higher education in India and advancing the nation's collective vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. (ANI)

