Mumbai, July 9: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a man allegedly tried to kill his 22-year-old fiancee in Dharavi. It is learnt that the accused allegedly attacked his partner with a blade after she cancelled the wedding. The accused has been identified as Abdul Shaikh (26). After the incident, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused, who is at large.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the victim is a 60 feet road in Dharavi. Cops said that the victim works as a salesgirl at a cloth store in the area. In her complaint, the victim said that she was in a relationship with Shaikh for nine years. However, she ended the relationship recently after finding that the accused had started consuming drugs. Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested for Theft Dies by Suicide in Police Custody in Maharashtra, Probe Launched.

The alleged incident occurred on Monday, July 7, when Shaikh visited the victim's workplace to confront her suspecting that she was talking to another man. Soon an argument broke out between the two and in a fit of rage, the accused removed a blade and tried to slit his fiancee's throat. However, the blade slashed the victim's cheek as she tried to escape.

After this, the accused, Shaikh grabbed victim's neck and tried to slit her throat again but she managed to escape. When passersby started gathering, the accused fled the spot. Meanwhile, the victim was admitted to Sion Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Later, she registered a complaint against Shaikh who was booked under various sections of BNS Act. Mumbai Shocker: Man Kills Wife by Smashing Granite Cutter on Her Head in Borivali, Surrenders Before Police.

The police have launched an investigation and are trying to trace Shaikh who is absconding.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2025 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).