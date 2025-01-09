Aizawl, Jan 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Durga Das Uikey on Thursday said the education sector needs more improvement to bring inclusive development in the country.

Uikey, who was on a three-day visit to Mizoram to take stock of development initiatives under the tribal affairs ministry, also emphasised the role of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in promoting education and inclusivity.

During the day, Uikey visited the EMRS in Aizawl's Tlangnuam area and inspected the school's facilities.

“Improvement of the education sector is needed to bring inclusive development and fill the development gap in the country,” the Union minister said.

He urged teachers to continue the good work in shaping young minds and guiding them towards success.

The EMRS is expected to be fully operational by March, as 95 per cent of the construction work has been completed, officials said.

Steps are being taken to construct EMRS in six villages across six districts of the state, they said.

Uikey left for New Delhi in the afternoon.

