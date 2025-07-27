Kochi, Jul 27 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that education should be able to help a person survive anywhere on his own.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief also said that 'Bharatiya' education teaches sacrifice and living for others.

If something teaches a person to be selfish, it is not education, he added.

The RSS chief was speaking at the national education conference, 'Gyan Sabha', organised by the RSS-linked Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas here.

