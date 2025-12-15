Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 15 (ANI): Ehsaas Foundation, in association with Arsh Institute, successfully conducted the ASAT Scholarship Test, which saw the participation of over 100 students hailing from different streams.

This initiative was taken to help brilliant, eligible, and talented students to support their education by allowing them to pursue it through scholarships.

Programme Coordinator Meer Arsalan informed that the ASAT Scholarship Test was conducted to identify meritorious students, especially from economically weaker sections. Chairman Ehsaas Foundation, Zahoor Ahmad Malik, in his message, said the initiative is committed to BPL students, orphans, and other underprivileged learners so that financial constraints do not act as a deterrent in their schooling.

Students who sat for the test commended the initiative taken by Ehsaas Foundation and Arsh Institute, terming it a very thoughtful and well-timed move. They said that such scholarship programmes not only encourage students but also instill hope among people who desire a brighter future through education.

The organisers said, "similar initiatives in coming times too will strengthen the students' position and ensure continuity of education among the less privileged section of society."

Ehsaas Foundation is a non-profit NGO dedicated to social welfare and community development in Kashmir. It works to promote education, healthcare, art and culture, sports, skill development, and community support, including aid for underprivileged communities. (ANI)

