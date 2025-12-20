New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Parliament passed eight bills during the relatively short winter session, with the opposition and treasury benches engaging in sharp exchanges on some of the legislations and during debates on electoral reforms and the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Unlike the monsoon session of Parliament, which saw almost daily adjournments over opposition demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, the government and opposition parties reached an understanding for holding discussion on electoral reforms.

Also Read | Maharashtra Local Body Elections 2025: Voting for 24 Nagar Parishads and Panchayats to Be Held Tomorrow, Counting of Votes on December 21.

The result was a productive session, with some sharp interventions, and both Houses seeing over 100 per cent productivity. Some key bills were passed. This was the first session presided over by CP Radhakrishnan as Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Opposition parties strongly opposed the Viksit Bharat G RAM G Bill and demanded that it should be sent to a Standing Committee. The passage of bill, which seeks to replace MGNREGA, saw vociferous protests by opposition members. The "tearing of papers" was strongly condemned by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate New Terminal Building of Guwahati Airport, Unveil INR 15,600-Crore Development Projects in Assam.

The two Houses also saw a heated debate on the SHANTI Bill.

Lok Sabha recorded 110 per cent productivity, and Rajya Sabha recorded 121 per cent productivity.

The Winter Session was heavy on the financial agenda with several key legislations passed, including the bill to amend insurance laws, the Appropriation Bills and Health Security se National Security Cess Bill.

The session, which began on December 1, was adjourned sine die on Friday.

During the session, 10 Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and eight Bills were passed by the upper House of Parliament. The two Houses passed eight bills during the session which had 15 sittings.

The financial and related bills passed by the two Houses include Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, The Appropriation(No.4) Bill, 2025, Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and and Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025.

The Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, (SHANTI Bill), which opens up nuclear sector to private entities was passed the two Houses of the Parliament.

Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025 seeks to raise the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in Indian insurance companies from the existing 74 per cent to 100 per cent.

The government said the move is intended to attract stable, long-term foreign capital, facilitate technology transfer, and enhance insurance penetration and social security coverage across the country.

First Batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2025-26 were discussed and related Appropriation Bills were passed by the two Houses.

The Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025 was also passed by the two Houses. It seeks to revise the excise duties on tobacco and related products after the expiry of the GST compensation cess.

The Securities Markets Code (SMC) Bill, 2025, introduced in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was referred to the Departmental Standing Committee. It aims to modernize India's securities market framework by consolidating and replacing three decades-old laws governing capital markets.

The proposed Code seeks to merge the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956, the SEBI Act, 1992, and the Depositories Act, 1996 into a single, unified statute.

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, passed by both the Houses, seeks to implement the further decisions of the GST Council, including a plan to consolidate existing GST rates into two main slabs of 5 per cent and 18 per cent, in Manipur.

Answering queries during a press conference, Rijiju said that the government wanted a discussion on air pollution, but it could not take place due to the ruckus created by Congress and other opposition parties during the passing of Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill.

He said the government was ready for a full-day discussion on air pollution.

"We wanted a discussion on pollution. The opposition had requested it. But the Congress created a ruckus. This one regret remains. We were ready for a full-day discussion on pollution... The Congress party, by further instigating and provoking other parties, created chaos and disruption by storming into the well of the House," Rijiju told reporters.

The Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill was passed by Parliament on Friday. It was passed by the Lok Sabha on Thursday afternoon, and the Rajya Sabha sat past midnight to pass the legislation.

The discussion on air pollution was on the agenda of the Lok Sabha on Thursday, but the House was adjourned soon after the Viksit Bharat- G RAM G Bill 2025 was passed. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)