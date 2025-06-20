New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) India's eight core sectors' growth slowed down to 0.7 per cent, lowest in nine months, in May 2025 against 6.9 per cent in the same month last year, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

The previous low pace was recorded in August 2024 when the output had contracted by -1.5 per cent.

Also Read | MP Board 5th, 8th Result 2025: Rajya Shiksha Kendra Releases Madhya Pradesh’s Class 5th and 8th Re-Exam Results at rskmp.in, Get Direct Link and Know Steps To Check Marks.

In April this year, the growth in output of these key infrastructure sectors were recorded at 1 per cent.

The output of four key sectors -- crude oil, natural gas, fertiliser and electricity -- recorded a negative growth in May.

Also Read | HSRP Number Plate Deadline Extended in Maharashtra: State Govt Extends High-Security Registration Plates Deadline to August 15, Strict Action From August 16; Know How to Apply.

However, refinery products and cement output recorded a positive growth.

During April-May this fiscal, the eight sectors expanded by 0.8 per cent against 6.9 per cent during the same period last fiscal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)