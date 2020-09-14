Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], September 14 (ANI): The Monsoon session of the Odisha Assembly will start from September 29, and conclude on October 7, the notification issued by the secretary of Odisha Assembly said.

All MLAs, officers, and other staff who will be entering the Assembly during its upcoming Monsoon session will have to undergo COVID-19 tests, informed Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro.

Issuing a statement last month, the Speaker had said, ""The next session of Odisha Assembly would be held well before September 30 by following all COVID-19 guidelines and maintaining social distancing."

"I have discussed with Speakers of Rajasthan and Karnataka on ways of holding the session during this COVID-19 pandemic," he had said.

Patro had said that he also consulted Lok Sabha Speaker. (ANI)

