Gangtok, Dec 7 (PTI) Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim in the last 24 hours, taking the Himalayan state's virus tally to 32,382, a Health Department bulletin said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Search Underway to Nab Maid Who Fled With Gold, Cash From Top Cop's Residence.

The COVID-19 death toll of the state stood at 405 as no fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Alleging Torture By Cops, Kin of College Student Refuse to Accept His Body.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active cases to 198, while 341 others have migrated to other states and 31,438 persons have recovered from the disease.

East Sikkim has so far registered the highest number of cases at 18,031 followed by 7,133 in South Sikkim, 6,205 in West Sikkim, and 671 in North Sikkim.

The state has so far tested 2,72,855 samples for COVID-19.

Sikkim's Covid-19 daily positivity rate stood 2.3 per cent, while the daily recovery ratio remained at 98.1 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)