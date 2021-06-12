By Joymala Bagchi

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): As many as eight pregnant doctors lost their lives during the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) informed on Saturday.

"Two pregnant lady doctors succumbed to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, two from Telanagana, three from North India and one from Maharashtra," the IMA said.

While addressing a press conference here at IMA headquarters, Dr J Jayalal said, "IMA is anguished and in pain after learning the deaths of 724 doctors."

The IMA also highlighted the recent series of violence against doctors in the last two weeks in Assam, Bihar, West Bengal, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and many other places and termed it "extremely disturbing".

Dr Jayalal said, "We are pained that in several places many doctors were beaten while serving the nation. We are demanding the government to bring a law for doctors. Safety and security part in the hospital should be looked at."

According to IMA, they will be observing a National Protest Day on June 18 demanding to stop the assault on the medical profession and the professionals with the slogan 'save the saviours'.

The IMA has requested all states and local Branches, across the country, to observe the IMA Protest Day.

"Doctors on that day will express their anguish with lack badges, flags, masks, ribbons, and shirts," the medical association said.

The IMA will also observe June 15 as National Demand Day.

"A mass petition against the assaults on medical professionals and professionals will be sent to the Prime Minister of India and a public awareness," it said. (ANI)

