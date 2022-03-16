Bhubaneswar, Mar 16 (PTI) Odisha on Wednesday recorded 80 new COVID-19 cases, two more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 12,86,852, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 9,115 as the coastal state did not report any fresh fatality due to the infection for the second consecutive day, it said.

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have so far died due to comorbidities, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was at 0.17 per cent and 12 children were among the newly infected people, it said, adding that 46,795 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

Odisha now has 750 active cases, while 152 people recuperated from the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,76,934.

The state administration on Wednesday rolled out the vaccination drive for children in the 12-14 years age group at schools.

Altogether 15.21 lakh children will be given jabs by specially trained 600 health workers, an official had said.

The gap between the two shots will be 28 days. Around 15.47 lakh vaccine doses are available with the state now, Health Director Bijay Panigrahi said.

The inoculation drive started at a single school in each of the 30 districts of Odisha, the official said, adding that the number of vaccination facilities will be ramped up later.

For instance, the immunisation programme was conducted at the IRC Village Government High School in Bhubaneswar, where an estimated 44,000 children would be vaccinated, he said.

