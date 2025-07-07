Lucknow, Jul 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign that aims to combat land degradation and restore degraded areas is reaching new heights of success in Uttar Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide campaign on World Environment Day on June 5, 2024, encouraging people to plant trees as a symbol of love, respect, and honour for their mothers.

The second phase of the nationwide tree plantation campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' was launched on June 5, 2025.

According to an official statement, Adityanath interacted with mayors, panchayat chairpersons and members, councillors, and village heads through video conferencing for the successful implementation of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign.

"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh's forest cover was declining. However, in the last eight years, due to well-planned efforts, the forest cover in the state has increased from 9 per cent to 10 per cent," he said.

He said Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the country in terms of green cover growth.

From 2017 to 2024, the state saw an increase of 5 lakh acres in its green cover, the chief minister said, adding between 2021 and 2023 alone, the forest and tree covers increased by 1.38 lakh acres.

Overall, from 2017 to 2023, there has been a historic increase of 3.38 lakh acres in the green cover, Adityanath said.

Emphasising the importance of saving forests, Adityanath warned that global warming could become a major threat in the future as it could lead to landslides, heavy rainfall, floods, and more.

"To prevent this, it is essential to maintain climate balance," he said.

He sought the participation of all in the plantation campaign to ensure a better environment for future generations. "The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign can only succeed if it becomes a public movement," he asserted.

He also laid stress on the importance of river restoration, saying, "Just like arteries in the human body, rivers are lifelines for Mother Earth. Therefore, restoring rivers is essential, and public representatives must treat this as a campaign and actively work on it."

Adityanath also urged the state ministers and legislators to actively promote the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign.

Meanwhile, a major plantation drive -- 'Vriksharopan Maha Abhiyan-2025' -- aimed at planting a record 37 crore saplings in a single day across the state will be launched on July 9, according to the statement.

During a meeting with legislators, the chief minister announced that Uttar Pradesh plans to make a national record by planting 37 crore saplings in a single day, aligning with the prime minister's vision for protecting the environment.

Public representatives were instructed to lead local plantation efforts, involving private organisations, NGOs, and community groups.

The chief minister encouraged farmers to plant trees on their field boundaries, assuring them of financial compensation under the carbon credit programme after five years.

He also directed ministers and MPs to visit their constituencies to inspire people to participate, the statement read.

